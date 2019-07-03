How those bombshells in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' post-credits will impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward

* This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Avengers: Endgame" *

With the debut of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in theaters this week, Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, but Disney and Marvel aren't done telling stories about Earth's mightiest heroes.

"Far From Home," which was distributed by Sony, picks up not long after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Tony Stark (Iron Man) is dead and the world is looking for a new superhero leader. For some, Spider-Man seems to be the ideal choice. After all, he was Iron Man's protege.

But for 16-year-old Peter Parker, the responsibility of living up to Tony's legacy is almost too much to handle. So, he joins his friends on school science trip to Europe, hoping to hang up his suit for a few weeks and just be a regular teenager.

Of course, it's hard to ditch his alter ego when elemental creatures begin attacking cities and Peter is called to assist a new hero dubbed Mysterio.

For many, it was no surprise that Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who paraded himself around as a hero from another dimension, turned out to be a fraud. Mysterio has been a top-tier Spider-Man villain since his debut in the comics in 1964 when he framed Spider-Man for a museum robbery.

Mysterio is revealed to be using advanced holographic technology and drones to fake attacks in major cities across the world. He then swoops in to save the day, making himself appear to be the hero.

He appears to have been defeated at the end of "Far From Home," as he is fatally wounded by one of his own machines during an epic fight with Spider-Man.