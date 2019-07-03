Stock buybacks declined last quarter, but it's not time to panic yet

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.Marijuanaread more
Stocks rose as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later this month after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.Marketsread more
Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.Politicsread more
"Any employee found to have compromised the public's trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable," McAleenan says.Politicsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.Jobsread more
The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."Politicsread more
A truce between the U.S. and China has convinced Barclays that a market "mini bubble" is looming.Marketsread more
Walmart's effort to try and catch up with Amazon isn't going over well.Retailread more
How long can this economic expansion, now the longest in U.S. history, last?
The recent decline in stock buybacks might provide one sign that the end could be near. Buybacks, or share repurchases, have long been a pillar of support for the broader market. But last quarter, for the first time in 7 quarters, there was a slowdown in share repurchasing by companies. In the first three months of the year S&P 500 companies spent $205.8 billion to repurchase stock, down from the previous quarter's record $223 billion, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Companies tend to champion buybacks, which reduce the number of outstanding shares available in the market, in order to boost stock prices and therefore return value to shareholders. So a slowdown in buybacks could indicate that companies are tightening their purse strings amidst slowing growth, trade uncertainties, and warnings of a rough earnings season to come.
But it might not all be bad news. Hightower Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein argued that a slowdown in buybacks is natural since much of the money used to repurchase shares came from tax reforms passed last year.
Those reforms eased restrictions on repatriation, the process through which companies bring their overseas earnings back into the U.S. "A trillion dollars came back and a lot of that money was used for buybacks. So we're coming off a peak as a result of tax reform. Buybacks are naturally going to go down as a result of less money being repatriated. But still having $200 billion, down from $223 billion — that's still a lot of buybacks," he said on Tuesday's "Halftime Report."
When it comes to specific names, Saperstein pointed to Apple's $70 billion in share repurchases last year as a reason why the stock is one of his core holdings. In the first quarter of 2019 Apple bought back $23.8 billion worth of stock, more than any other S&P 500 company.
Rather than lamenting the buyback numbers, Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone says to focus instead on where the money not used on share repurchases might be going.
"Remember, we're at an all time high. Perhaps companies — for the first time in a long time — are starting to think about the valuation of their own stocks… We haven't seen a capital cycle really pick up since before the crash. So it's conceivable that they've hired more people," she said.
Mergers and acquisitions, which similarly to buybacks can reduce the number of shares outstanding, are another place to look.
Major U.S. deals this quarter include the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon, and AbbVie's recent acquisition of Allergan. According to Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners, "U.S. M&A in the second quarter was $460 billion, which is down only 3% from the first quarter... That also shrinks the market and drives the need to put that capital into other stocks. So I think we're okay."