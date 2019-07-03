Stock buybacks declined last quarter, but it's not time to panic yet

How long can this economic expansion, now the longest in U.S. history, last?

The recent decline in stock buybacks might provide one sign that the end could be near. Buybacks, or share repurchases, have long been a pillar of support for the broader market. But last quarter, for the first time in 7 quarters, there was a slowdown in share repurchasing by companies. In the first three months of the year S&P 500 companies spent $205.8 billion to repurchase stock, down from the previous quarter's record $223 billion, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Companies tend to champion buybacks, which reduce the number of outstanding shares available in the market, in order to boost stock prices and therefore return value to shareholders. So a slowdown in buybacks could indicate that companies are tightening their purse strings amidst slowing growth, trade uncertainties, and warnings of a rough earnings season to come.