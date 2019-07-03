'Stranger Things' helps shine a light on the flaws in Netflix's strategy

Skip Navigation
Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

Semi CEO says US-China trade war has had limited impact on the...

Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.

This European country has been ranked the world's best place to...

Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.

UK investigating Facebook and Google for dominating digital...

The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.

Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was...

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, formally stepped down just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections that saw Prime...

Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming...

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as...

Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

Chinese police arrest man who allegedly poured water over Baidu's...

Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...

'Stranger Things' helps shine a light on the flaws in Netflix's strategy

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Netflix is expected to shell out around $15 billion this year to secure exclusive content for its streaming service.
  • As its cash flow continues to careen negative, some analysts wonder if the company needs to alter its strategy and diversify its revenue.
  • Shows like "Stranger Things" drive viewership, but don't offset the company's heavy spending.
A scene from Netflix's "Stranger Things".
Source: Netflix

From T-shirts and collectibles to pool floats and Burger King Whoppers, it's hard to escape the massive advertising campaign for the upcoming third season of Netflix's hit TV show "Stranger Things" due out on July 4.

Retro Coca-Cola cans and Eggo waffle packages have been stocked on shelves, branded ice cream cartons and cakes are now in freezers at Baskin Robbins and an entire section of Target has been dedicated to housing backpacks, socks, toys and games featuring characters from the show.

The massive advertising campaign gives you a glimpse of what Netflix could be capable of if it actually owned more of its content. The company doesn't have a consumer products arm, instead, it relies on brand partnerships. Meaning, Netflix works with retail companies to create merchandise, but doesn't get money from licensing its brand to retailers or from the sales of that merchandise, a company spokesman said. Instead, it reaps the benefit of more exposure, as the products act as advertisements.

Baskin Robbins has partnered with Netflix to bring four collectible quarts of unique ice cream flavors to stores in honor of the third season of "Stranger Things."
Baskin Robbins

While the extensive reach of Netflix's marketing arm is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," this branding push reveals a big shortcoming in its business model: It is a perpetual renter and not an owner of content. Netflix makes the majority of its money from subscriptions. If it doesn't want to branch out of its current strategy, it really only has three options to combat its high licensing costs: raise prices, get more subscribers or cut spending.

What 'original' means to Netflix

For Netflix, "original" means it's the first market in a country to stream a show or movie. Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush, estimates Netflix owns less than 10% of its original content.

It's why you don't see massive advertising campaigns and merchandising for shows like "The Crown," "House of Cards," "Orange is the New Black," "BoJack Horseman" "Big Mouth" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Netflix started out as a rental service, but morphed, partially, into a production company. Prior to 2013, Netflix relied entirely on licensing content from other brands like Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal in order to fill its library. It wasn't until "House of Cards," "Hemlock Grove" and "Orange is the New Black," that Netflix had content on its platform that was made just for Netflix.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown a Netflix Original
Source: Robert Viglasky | Netflix

However, at that time, the shows were exclusively made by other companies and then licensed by Netflix. "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," which launched in 2015, was the first show to actually be produced and owned by the company.

To secure popular TV shows like "The Office" and "Friends" as well as to sign exclusive deals with content creators, Netflix has been burning through cash over the last decade. Guillermo del Toro ("Shape of Water"), Ryan Murphy ("Glee") and Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy"), among others, have been hired to create unique content only available on Netflix. In some cases, these contracts span several years and are said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Last year, Netflix shelled out more than $12 billion to purchase, license and produce content. This year, that figure will rise to $15 billion. It will spend $2.9 billion more on marketing. These costs come as Netflix is expected to report $20.2 billion in revenue in 2019, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

VIDEO3:1003:10
Netflix's Q2 earnings is going to slow down due to season and pricing, says analyst
Squawk Box

Netflix expects its cash burn will peak in 2019, and then improve thereafter. While the company will continue to increase its spend, it is forecasting that its subscriber growth and previous price increases will lessen its negative cash flow.

Part of what Netflix is spending on is its own original content, with the idea these shows would help drive subscriber growth. But it's difficult to say what drives members to sign up and stick around. The company doesn't often release viewership data for its shows or movies and, since Netflix releases so many new programs and shows each month, it's difficult to connect a spike in members to one individual program.

While domestic memberships have grown to around 60 million in 2018, up from 21.67 million in 2011, growth in this segment has slowed over the last year.

From 2012 to 2016, Netflix subscriptions in the U.S. grew about 5% each year and spiked by 10% in 2017. However, in 2018, domestic memberships only grew about 3.6%.

Internationally, Netflix has grown its subscriptions to nearly 81 million, up from just 1.86 million in 2011. Since 2015, the company has seen double digit growth in this area. Altogether, the company has just under 150 million subscribers.

Also, of the top 20 most watched shows on Netflix, six are "originals," but only one of those are actually owned by the company, according to data from Nielsen and Pachter.

"What does Netflix do that no one else can do?" David Trainer, founder and CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, asked. "They don't have competitive advantage and, if you don't have competitive advantage, you have no way to make money."

In fact, since mid-2014, Netflix has been cash flow negative, which means more money is flowing out of its business than it is taking in.

"The highly negative free cash flow makes the stock a ticking time bomb," he said of Netflix.

Netflix's massive content investments come as the company's rivals, Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, get ready to launch their own streaming platforms and pull some, if not all, of their content from Netflix.

A lesson from 'The Office'

Only last week, NBC-parent company Comcast outbid Netflix for the rights to "The Office." It is currently the most watched show on Netflix and will find a home on NBC's forthcoming streaming service for at least five years starting in 2021.

Even as what happened with "The Office" drives home the looming threat Netflix faces, investors have given Netflix a rich valuation. Perhaps, some have an expectation it will hold its own against its rivals, fix its cash flow issues and come out on top. In the past, Netflix has been an adaptable company and been willing to disrupt itself when certain aspects of its business are not thriving. Just look at how the company has handled its DVD rental business.

Netflix closed Wednesday at $381.88, or at a multiple of more than 136 times trailing earnings. The S&P 500, meanwhile trades at 19 times earnings and Disney trades at 16 times earnings.

Trainer said he finds Netflix's valuation "ridiculous."

"We see that with Tesla, too," Trainer said. "They trade untethered to fundamentals. That's just a game of musical chairs. At some point, the music stops."

Currently, 73% of analysts consider Netflix a "buy" and consensus puts the company's price target at $410.99.

But Wedbush's Pachter has "underperform" rating on the stock and a price target of $183, saying it needs to generate more cash than it spends.

Netflix has been spending nearly twice as much as it has earned over the last few years in an effort to differentiate itself from other streaming services.

(Source: New Constructs)

"I have a hard time seeing how Netflix is going to be trading much above 50 bucks over the next couple years," Trainer said.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.