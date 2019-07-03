Trump to Iran after its uranium enrichment announcement: 'Be careful with the threats'

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon departure from the White House in Washington, May 30, 2019.

Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday to "be careful with threats" after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country would boost its uranium enrichment beyond the cap set in a 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to 'any amount we want' if there is no new Nuclear Deal," Trump said on Twitter.

"Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" he said.

Iran said on Wednesday it will soon boost uranium enrichment beyond the level set in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, in an announcement that is likely to further enflame tensions with the United States.

Rouhani said Iran would after July 7 enrich uranium beyond a fissile purity of 3.67%, a level which is deemed suitable for electricity generation and is the maximum allowed by the deal.

It is the second time this week that Tehran has announced a breach of the nuclear accord, which has been in trouble since Trump pulled the United States out of it last year.

"Our level of enrichment will no longer be 3.67. We will put this commitment aside by whatever amount we feel like, by whatever amount is our necessity, our need. We will take this above 3.67," said Rouhani, according to IRIB news agency.

Enrichment to 90% yields nuclear bomb-grade material.

Experts said Iran has no legitimate use for uranium enriched beyond the level permitted by the deal.

There is no justification, said Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association, a Washington advocacy organization.

The move, she said, was aimed at increasing pressure on European powers, China and Russia to compensate Iran for the impact of U.S. sanctions reimposed by Trump after he renounced the deal.

These are political decisions to increase leverage. They are no indications that Iran is about to dash to a bomb or pursue nuclear weapons, Davenport said.

Tehran has denied any intent to develop nuclear weapons.

Rouhani added that the Islamic Republic's actions were reversible. "All of our actions can be returned to the previous condition within one hour, why are you worried?" he said.