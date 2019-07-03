The Merkel ally nominated for the EU's top job is facing resistance

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Marijuanaread more

Dow rises 100 points and heads for record close amid expectations...

Stocks rose slightly as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Marketsread more

Job creation has another rough month in June as payrolls rise by...

The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.

Jobsread more

Most major analysts are staying negative on Tesla shares

Tesla shares surged in premarket trading Wednesday after what Barclays' called the company's "impressive" record quarterly sales number.

Investingread more

Barclays: A 10% rally in the S&P 500 is the 'highest probability...

A truce between the U.S. and China has convinced Barclays that a market "mini bubble" is looming.

Marketsread more

Dollar slides after Trump says the US should match currency...

The greenback fell suddenly Wednesday after Trump said in a tweet that the U.S. should match China and Europe's "currency manipulation."

Marketsread more

Walmart's e-commerce unit is reportedly on track to lose $1...

Walmart's effort to try and catch up with Amazon isn't going over well.

Retailread more

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Politicsread more

Why Jony Ive's departure didn't hurt Apple stock

The market doesn't seem to care about Jony Ive and what scores of articles have called the "end of an era."

Technologyread more

The flag clothing you're buying for July 4th is technically...

Nike's idea for its "Betsy Ross" sneaker reflected a growing interest in timeless apparel that features the U.S. flag or its colors, as consumers trend toward buying fewer...

Retailread more

Secure Act may boost annuity options in 401(k) plans. Here's what...

While many people may be drawn to the idea of guaranteed income in retirement, experts say it's important to fully understand the pros and cons of annuities before buying one.

Personal Financeread more

Why LinkedIn is the only social network that survives breakups

While many who date say they tend to unfriend, unfollow or outright block their exes on social media after a relationship ends, there seems to be one social network that is...

Technologyread more
Europe News

The Merkel ally nominated for the EU's top job is facing resistance

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • The 28 EU leaders chose Ursula von der Leyen, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the Commission.
  • Her appointment needs the approval of the European Parliament before it becomes official.
  • The new European Commission president is set to take office on November 1.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Defense Minister Ursula von de Leyen
Sean Gallup | Getty Images

The German defense minister chosen to lead the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has received a mixed reception from European lawmakers.

On Tuesday, the 28 EU leaders chose Ursula von der Leyen, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the Commission. It's the EU institution in charge of overseeing fiscal policy, negotiating international trade deals and representing the different member states in Brexit talks.

However, her appointment needs the approval of the European Parliament before it becomes official. The directly-elected chamber, made up of 751 politicians, is due to vote on her appointment in the week beginning July 15, but a number of lawmakers have already raised their opposition. These include the Socialist group, the Green Party, and some conservative lawmakers from Germany. Together with the Euroskeptic parties at the EU, it's unclear whether Von Der Leyen will be able to get the 376 votes needed.

"It will be very critical the discussion here in the parliament and it will be really important what Ursula von der Leyen will say during this two-week period," Eero Heinäluoma, a lawmaker at the European Parliament, told CNBC Wednesday.

"If we can get some kind of political program for the next five years — that is something which members of parliament here are waiting (for)," Heinäluoma added.

VIDEO4:2604:26
IMF's Lagarde tipped to head European Central Bank
Squawk Box Europe

If there's no majority in support of the German defense minister, then the EU heads of state will have another month to come up with a new name. Several politicians have also pointed to some mismanagement and misspending while she led the German defense ministry and, overall, many members of the Parliament were hoping someone from their own chamber would get the job as Commission president.

Von Der Leyen admitted last year that her department had made mistakes in allocating contracts worth millions of euros to external consultants, after an investigation by the Bundestag.

This institutional battle at the EU may not mean much outside the European bubble, but it's the first hurdle that Von der Leyen will have to conquer to become the president. The fact that she brings gender balance to the EU's top jobs is in her favour. The 28 heads of state made a clear effort to select female candidates to lead the institutions, appointing Christine Lagarde, the managing director at the International Monetary Fund, as the next European Central Bank chief.

"The feelings here are (at the Parliament) a little bit mixed," Heinäluoma told CNBC. If approved, Von der Leyen will being creating her team in the coming weeks. The new European Commission president is set to take office on November 1.

VIDEO0:5400:54
Latvian PM: Must look for 'different solution' on EU top jobs
Street Signs Europe