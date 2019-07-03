The Merkel ally nominated for the EU's top job is facing resistance

The German defense minister chosen to lead the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has received a mixed reception from European lawmakers.

On Tuesday, the 28 EU leaders chose Ursula von der Leyen, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the Commission. It's the EU institution in charge of overseeing fiscal policy, negotiating international trade deals and representing the different member states in Brexit talks.

However, her appointment needs the approval of the European Parliament before it becomes official. The directly-elected chamber, made up of 751 politicians, is due to vote on her appointment in the week beginning July 15, but a number of lawmakers have already raised their opposition. These include the Socialist group, the Green Party, and some conservative lawmakers from Germany. Together with the Euroskeptic parties at the EU, it's unclear whether Von Der Leyen will be able to get the 376 votes needed.

"It will be very critical the discussion here in the parliament and it will be really important what Ursula von der Leyen will say during this two-week period," Eero Heinäluoma, a lawmaker at the European Parliament, told CNBC Wednesday.

"If we can get some kind of political program for the next five years — that is something which members of parliament here are waiting (for)," Heinäluoma added.