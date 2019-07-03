Treasury yields tick lower as investors await fresh batch of economic data

At around 03:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9498%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.4835%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell even further below 2% Wednesday morning, after dipping below the psychologically important level in the previous session. This comes after concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.

On Wednesday, South Korea became the latest trade-reliant economy to slash its economic growth and export targets — a day after weaker factory readings worldwide.

Fears of an economic slowdown in Europe were also exacerbated after the U.S. government on Monday threatened to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional euro zone goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.