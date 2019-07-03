Treasury yields tick lower as investors await fresh batch of economic data

President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.World Economyread more
In tapping Judy Shelton to become one of two Federal Reserve Board governors, President Donald Trump selected one of the minority of mainstream economists supportive of a...The Fedread more
Iacocca was one of the most powerful — and best known — executives in the automobile industry, rising to become president of Ford Motor before leading a turnaround at...Autosread more
China's state broadcaster CCTV called the Hong Kong protests that turned violent "a scene condemned by people from all walks of life in Hong Kong."China Politicsread more
Big U.K. banks like HSBC and RBS are having to evolve to keep up with the kind of offering coming out of challengers like Revolut and Monzo.Financeread more
Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
Major Asian markets declined on Wednesday after as global trade concerns weighed on investor sentiment.Asia Marketsread more
Lee Iacocca transformed the auto industry during a legendary career that stretched from the birth of the Ford Mustang through the death of American Motors.Autosread more
The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.The Fedread more
The policy change reflects a broader push by Amazon to squeeze profits out of a historically low-margin business.Technologyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, amid intensifying concerns about global economic growth.
At around 03:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9498%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.4835%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell even further below 2% Wednesday morning, after dipping below the psychologically important level in the previous session. This comes after concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.
On Wednesday, South Korea became the latest trade-reliant economy to slash its economic growth and export targets — a day after weaker factory readings worldwide.
Fears of an economic slowdown in Europe were also exacerbated after the U.S. government on Monday threatened to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional euro zone goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office released a list of products — including Italian cheese, olives and whiskey — that could be targeted with new duties on top of those implemented in April. The new wave of proposed duties comes amid a 15-year dispute at the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies given to U.S. aerospace manufacturer Boeing and its European rival, Airbus.
On the data front, ADP payrolls for June and international trade for May will both be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index and Services PMI for June and factory orders for May will follow slightly later in the session.
— CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.