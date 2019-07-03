Most major analysts are staying negative on Tesla shares despite 'impressive' deliveries

Tesla shares surged on Wednesday after what Barclays' called the company's "impressive" record quarterly deliveries number, but Wall Street analysts largely remain cautious, focused on the upcoming second-quarter earnings report.

The electric vehicle maker reported delivering 95,200 cars during the second quarter, beating Tesla's previous record of 90,700 deliveries, which happened in the fourth quarter of 2018. The result also beat Wall Street's expectation of 91,000 deliveries, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet, but met the expectation of a record quarter set by CEO Elon Musk last week.

"The Q2 delivery beat does not change our cautious view on Q2 earnings," UBS said in a note to investors.

Despite the banner result, which sent Tesla's stock up nearly 7% in premarket trading, analysts largely left estimates for the company's 2019 earnings and revenue unchanged. RBC cautioned investors that Tesla did not update or reiterate its 2019 forecast, which the company did in the first quarter of this year.

Goldman Sachs said it continues "to expect some sequential stepdown in demand and ultimately deliveries as we progress into 3Q19," the firm said.

Even firms with the most optimistic view on Tesla's future, such as Baird, told investors to focus on the company's upcoming second-quarter earnings report. Tesla is expected to report earnings on Aug. 7.

"We think Q2 earnings will be the next catalyst to restore confidence and reattract investors to the name," Baird said. "We continue to like the set-up and believe there are several catalysts upcoming which will contribute to a challenging short environment."

Here's what every major analyst said about Tesla's deliveries.