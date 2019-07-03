Last month was the hottest June ever recorded — as climate groups warn of an 'ecological emergency'

People cool down in the fountains of Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower during a heatwave in Paris, France on June 29, 2019.

Soaring temperatures worldwide made last month the hottest June ever recorded, according to data collected by the EU's satellite agency.

Data provided by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), which is tasked with providing comprehensive climate information for the EU, showed global average temperatures for June 2019 were the highest on record for the month.

In Europe, average continental temperatures ranged approximately 1 degree Celsius (33.8 Fahrenheit) above the previous record for June, set in 1999.

The data also showed European average temperatures were around 2 degrees Celsius hotter than normal and temperatures were 6 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius above normal over most of France, Germany and northern Spain during the final days of June.

The global average temperature was 0.1 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous June record, set in 2016.