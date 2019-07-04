Skip Navigation
Asia Markets

Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed following record close on Wall Street

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asia Pacific stocks.
  • Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that face-to-face negotiations between the U.S. and China would begin "soon."

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,720, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,638.16.

Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,645.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,685.50.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 179.32 points to end the day at 26,966, notching intraday and closing all-time highs. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7% to close at 8,170.23, while the S&P 500 also gained 0.7% to close at 2,995.82

On Wednesday, data showed that private payrolls in the U.S. increased less than expected in June, raising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting in July. Last month, the central bank opened the door to easier monetary policy by stating it will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion.

Markets on Wall Street will be closed on Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that face-to-face negotiations between the U.S. and China would begin "soon. " Investors are watching for developments as the two economic powerhouses remain locked in a trade fight.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.768 following its rise from levels around 96.3 earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.75 against the dollar after strengthening from levels around 108.5 seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7032 after rising from levels below $0.699 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.