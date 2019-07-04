Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed following record close on Wall Street

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,720, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,638.16.

Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,645.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,685.50.