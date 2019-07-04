Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed following record close on Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 179.32 points to end the day at 26,966, notching intraday and closing all-time highs.Asia Marketsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.
Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt says "there may be a legally available path" under last week's Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.
Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a wave of enthusiasm from donors who had no interest in backing her before she took on former Vice President Joe Biden during last week's debate.
"Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" he said.
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.
Stocks closed at record highs as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.
Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing.
A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Amazon can be held liable for for defective goods that third-party vendors sell on its site.
Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.
Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,720, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,638.16.
Shares in Australia, however, were poised to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,645.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,685.50.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 179.32 points to end the day at 26,966, notching intraday and closing all-time highs. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7% to close at 8,170.23, while the S&P 500 also gained 0.7% to close at 2,995.82
On Wednesday, data showed that private payrolls in the U.S. increased less than expected in June, raising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting in July. Last month, the central bank opened the door to easier monetary policy by stating it will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion.
Markets on Wall Street will be closed on Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that face-to-face negotiations between the U.S. and China would begin "soon. " Investors are watching for developments as the two economic powerhouses remain locked in a trade fight.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.768 following its rise from levels around 96.3 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.75 against the dollar after strengthening from levels around 108.5 seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7032 after rising from levels below $0.699 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.