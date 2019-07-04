Australia regulator sues Samsung over misleading Galaxy smartphone ads

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...Asia Economyread more
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.Technologyread more
Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.Liferead more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight, following raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut...Asia Marketsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.Politicsread more
Working professionals at the age of 34 or under stand to gain more from moving overseas to work, compared to any other group of professionals, a new study has revealed.Earnread more
Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt says "there may be a legally available path" under last week's Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.Politicsread more
The U.K.'s data protection regulator is concerned about how TikTok collects and uses children's data, as well as the app's open messaging system.Technologyread more
Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a wave of enthusiasm from donors who had no interest in backing her before she took on former Vice President Joe Biden during last week's debate....2020 Electionsread more
Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it is suing the local unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics, alleging it misled consumers by promoting its Galaxy smartphones as water resistant.
The suit, which if successful could result in multi-million dollar fines, centers on more than 300 advertisements in which Samsung showed its Galaxy phones being used underwater in swimming pools and the sea.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the world's largest producer of smartphones had not conducted sufficient testing to know the actual effects of fresh water or saltwater exposure on its phones.
"The ACCC alleges Samsung's advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water ... when this was not the case," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
Samsung on its website said it stands by its advertising, complies with Australian law and will defend the case.
The suit is another blow for the electronics giant which suffered reputational damage in 2016 when its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones suffered a costly recall after being found fire-prone.
The firm, also the world's biggest maker of memory chips, is due to announce preliminary quarterly earnings on Friday. It is widely expected to post a profit plunge due to chip price falls.
The ACCC said consumers damaged their phones when exposing them to water and that Samsung had refused to honor warranty claims, which the company denied.
The ACCC also said Samsung's advice to some Galaxy model users that the phones were not suitable for beach or pool use suggested the firm considered water could cause damage.
"Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn't be to attract customers," Sims said. "Samsung's advertisements, we believe, denied consumers an informed choice and gave Samsung an unfair competitive advantage."
The ACCC alleges law breaches occurred in more than 300 advertisements. If proven, each breach after 1 Sept. 2018 can attract a fine of up to A$10 million ($7 million), triple the benefit of the conduct or as much as 10% of annual turnover.
Breaches prior to 1 Sept. 2018 can attract penalties as high as A$1.1 million. ($1 = 1.4223 Australian dollars)