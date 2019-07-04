Glitches on Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram resolved

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher on Thursday morning as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight.Asia Marketsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt says "there may be a legally available path" under last week's Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.Politicsread more
Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a wave of enthusiasm from donors who had no interest in backing her before she took on former Vice President Joe Biden during last week's debate....2020 Electionsread more
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.Politicsread more
The U.K.'s data protection regulator is concerned about how TikTok collects and uses children's data, as well as the app's open messaging system.Technologyread more
"Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" he said.Politicsread more
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Stocks closed at record highs as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.Marketsread more
Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .Market Insiderread more
A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Amazon can be held liable for for defective goods that third-party vendors sell on its site.Technologyread more
Facebook said on Wednesday an issue with uploading or sending media files on its apps and platforms has been resolved.
Earlier in the day, many users globally were not able to send and receive images, videos and other files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.
"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook had said.
Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.
"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.
The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.