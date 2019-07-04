Working abroad could boost your salary by more than a third

Young professionals who move abroad for work could see their earnings jump by more than a third, according to a new study which found that 18 to 34-year-olds stand to gain more from an overseas relocation than any other age group.

HSBC Expat's survey released Thursday found that millennials and Gen Z employees enjoyed the greatest step up in terms of earnings and career progression of all overseas workers, based on feedback from 18,000 expats living in 163 markets.

The average 18 to 34-year-old's earnings rose 35% after relocating overseas, the report found, taking the average salary for someone their age from $40,358 to $54,484. In certain markets, that increase was as high as 51%.

Older employees, meanwhile, enjoyed more modest raises. Earnings for those aged between 35 and 54 rose by just under a quarter (24%) after moving abroad, while those for employees aged 55 and over increased 9%.

The report also found that young people felt better rewarded professionally than their older peers as a result of their move abroad. Just under a third (31%) of 18 to 34-year-old respondents said they believed they were promoted move quickly after moving abroad. Additionally, 71% said they had picked up new skills and 55% said they felt more confident.

Three locations — Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and the U.K. — particularly stood out in this year's report for their skills and earnings potential.