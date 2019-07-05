'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with money laundering in Malaysia

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...Asia Economyread more
Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...Technologyread more
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.US Top News and Analysisread more
According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...Investingread more
Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.Entertainmentread more
Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.Currenciesread more
Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday afternoon ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut...Asia Marketsread more
North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.World Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."Politicsread more
As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...Asia Economyread more
Malaysia on Friday charged the Hollywood producer stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak with money laundering linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Prosecutors brought five money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures, which was behind the Oscar-nominated film "The Wolf of Wall Street."
Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Najib founded 1MDB in 2009 and now faces 42 criminal charges related to huge losses at the fund and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty.