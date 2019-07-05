'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with money laundering in Malaysia

Skip Navigation
Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after heavy...

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.

Politics

What to expect from the first budget from India's new finance...

India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...

Asia Economy

Samsung says its second-quarter profit likely fell 56% from a...

Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...

Technology

Strong earthquake sets off fires, damages desert city east of Los...

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

US Top News and Analysis

Nomura names four stocks set to benefit from China's 5G push

According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...

Investing

'Stranger Things' helps shine a light on the flaws in Netflix's...

Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.

Entertainment

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.

Currencies

Asia stocks subdued as investors look ahead to jobs report...

Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday afternoon ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut...

Asia Markets

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

World Politics

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Politics

Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

Asia Economy

Kamala Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated

Sen. Kamala Harris said that busing students should be considered by school districts trying to desegregate their locations — not the federal mandate she appeared to support...

Politics
Entertainment

'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer charged with money laundering in Malaysia

Key Points
  • Malaysian prosecutors brought five money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz, the stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
  • Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Malaysia on Friday charged the Hollywood producer stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak with money laundering linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prosecutors brought five money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures, which was behind the Oscar-nominated film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Najib founded 1MDB in 2009 and now faces 42 criminal charges related to huge losses at the fund and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty.

