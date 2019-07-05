Apple may launch new MacBook Air with a new keyboard that doesn't stick, top analyst says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
Apple is preparing to launch a new MacBook Air this year with a redesigned keyboard that doesn't stick, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
Residents were assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess on Friday left by the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 25 years.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Government bond yields in most major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending...Bondsread more
West Virginia officials said the Foresight Energy founder is dead. The 60-year-old died in a helicopter crash, according to his alma mater, Marshall University.U.S. Newsread more
The 10-year Treasury note yield jumped back above 2% on Friday after the government's monthly jobs report surpassed expectations.Bondsread more
Apple may replace the controversial butterfly mechanism keyboards that it has used in all modern MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers introduced since 2015, according to a note from top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The keyboard, which Apple has tried to keep improving, is known for sticking or creating multiple keypresses and has been a problem for some users. Apple has said that only a fraction of users have problems with their keyboards, but it's widespread enough that the company began fixing all laptops with the butterfly keyboards for free in May.
Kuo said Apple will launch a MacBook Air with a new scissor-style keyboard this year, followed by a new MacBook Pro with the updated keyboard in 2020. It might also help Apple increase margins. "The cost of a butterfly keyboard is much higher (by 250–350%) than that of a general notebook keyboard because of low production yields," Kuo said.
Kuo said Apple is turning to a scissor mechanism to replace the butterfly mechanism, which was created to help keep MacBooks as thin as possible.
"There have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard," Kuo said. "The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability by adopting glass fiber to reinforce the keys' structure."
Apple said a new keyboard design in the latest MacBook Pro, launched in May, would improve reliability by employing new materials. However, the design of the keys remains the same, and they may still stick.