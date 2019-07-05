Asia stocks subdued as investors look ahead to jobs report stateside

Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday morning ahead of the upcoming release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its monetary policy meeting at the end of July.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix were near flat in early trade.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi saw fractional gains, even though shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell more than 1% after reporting that second-quarter profit likely dropped 56% as compared to a year ago.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.26%.