Treasury yields tick lower as investors await key jobs data

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads up New Democracy, is poised to lead Greece for the next four years.
India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...
Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger said social media companies like Facebook and Twitter exploit users' personal data resulting in "massive violations" of privacy and security.
Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...
Henry Akerman's life isn't about traveling the world. It's about living for what really matters.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.
According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...
Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.
Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.
Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates...
U.S. government debt prices traded higher on Friday morning as investors focused on the release of key jobs data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded lower at 1.948%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded lower at 2.462%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Bond yields in major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 earlier this week, continuing its slide below 2% on expectations central banks around the world would respond to a slowing global economy with more monetary stimulus.
Market focus on Friday is largely attuned to nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data, expected at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls are predicted to have risen by 160,000 in June, compared to 75,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.
A weaker-than-expected figure could increase bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its meeting on July 30 and 31. The central bank opened the door to easier monetary policy last month by stating it will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate after the British Royal Marines seized a large Iranian oil tanker Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, evoking fury in Tehran. Oil prices were mixed in morning trade, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract flat at $63.30 per barrel, while U.S crude futures slipped 1.01% to $56.76 per barrel.