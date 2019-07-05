Treasury yields tick lower as investors await key jobs data

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after heavy...

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.

Politicsread more

Greece heads to the polls with a conservative party expected to...

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads up New Democracy, is poised to lead Greece for the next four years.

Europe Politicsread more

What to expect from the first budget from India's new finance...

India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...

Asia Economyread more

Wikipedia co-founder slams Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter and the...

Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger said social media companies like Facebook and Twitter exploit users' personal data resulting in "massive violations" of privacy and security.

Technologyread more

Samsung says its second-quarter profit likely fell 56% from a...

Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...

Technologyread more

This 25-year-old minimalist lives and travels out of just one...

Henry Akerman's life isn't about traveling the world. It's about living for what really matters.

Ditching the Corporate Liferead more

Strong earthquake sets off fires, damages desert city east of Los...

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

US Top News and Analysisread more

Nomura names four stocks set to benefit from China's 5G push

According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...

Investingread more

'Stranger Things' helps shine a light on the flaws in Netflix's...

Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.

Entertainmentread more

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.

Currenciesread more

Asia stocks subdued as investors look ahead to jobs report...

Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates...

Asia Marketsread more

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

World Politicsread more
Bonds

Treasury yields tick lower as investors await key jobs data

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Key Points
  • Bond yields in major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending recession.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data, expected at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday. #
  • Nonfarm payrolls are predicted to have risen by 160,000 in June, compared to 75,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.

U.S. government debt prices traded higher on Friday morning as investors focused on the release of key jobs data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded lower at 1.948%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded lower at 2.462%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Bond yields in major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 earlier this week, continuing its slide below 2% on expectations central banks around the world would respond to a slowing global economy with more monetary stimulus.

Market focus on Friday is largely attuned to nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data, expected at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls are predicted to have risen by 160,000 in June, compared to 75,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.

A weaker-than-expected figure could increase bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its meeting on July 30 and 31. The central bank opened the door to easier monetary policy last month by stating it will "act as appropriate" to maintain the current economic expansion.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate after the British Royal Marines seized a large Iranian oil tanker Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, evoking fury in Tehran. Oil prices were mixed in morning trade, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract flat at $63.30 per barrel, while U.S crude futures slipped 1.01% to $56.76 per barrel.