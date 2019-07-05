Broadcom looks to old software names like Symantec and Tibco as chip business deteriorates

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announces the repatriation of his company headquarters to the United States from Singapore as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.

After the Trump administration blocked Broadcom's effort to buy chipmaker Qualcomm last year, CEO Hock Tan turned his attention to software — chasing aging companies that public markets had largely forgotten.

First it was CA Technologies, which Broadcom agreed to acquire a year ago for $19 billion, snapping up a 42-year-old developer of software used by information technology teams.

Now, the company is in talks to acquire 37-year-old security software vendor Symantec, a company that's been plagued by deteriorating financials and a revolving door in the C-suite. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the companies were in advanced talks, and CNBC confirmed with sources familiar with the matter that discussions had been underway.

If the Symantec deal doesn't get done, Broadcom has also been working on a deal to acquire an infrastructure software company and has considered Tibco, according to three people familiar with the matter. Vista Equity Partners acquired Tibco for $4.3 billion in 2014. Bloomberg reported Vista was considering a Tibco sale last year.

Buying Tibco or another infrastructure software company would be delayed or sidelined indefinitely if the Symantec acquisition occurs, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential. Different sets of Broadcom advisers have been working on both deals simultaneously because Tan is determined to do a large acquisition this year, the people said.

The move would mark a fundamental shift for a company that's long counted on a few big buyers of processors for a significant chunk of revenue. Broadcom estimates that Apple, which buys components for phones and tablets, accounted for 13% of sales in the latest quarter (down from 17% a year earlier) through various suppliers including Foxconn. Aggregate sales to Broadcom's top five customers made up about 32% of revenue.

Broadcom needs software because its semiconductor business is hurting, primarily due to uncertainty surrounding Huawei. Since the Chinese networking giant was blacklisted in May from buying U.S. equipment without permission, Broadcom cut its forecast for semiconductor sales this year by $2 billion. The business was already struggling, with semiconductor solutions revenue dropping 10% or more in each of the first two quarters this year.

"It is clear that the U.S./China trade conflict, including the Huawei export ban, is creating economic and political uncertainty, and reducing visibility for our global" manufacturing customers, Tan said during the company's fiscal second quarter earnings call last month. "As a result, demand volatility has increased and our customers are actively reducing inventory levels to manage risk."