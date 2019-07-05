Deutsche Bank eyes huge restructuring drive that could cost billions of euros

Deutsche Bank executives face a critical weekend as they meet to discuss a mass restructuring project, likely to be announced in the coming days, which could involve the axing of up to 20,000 jobs and the creation of a new 50 billion euro ($56.3 billion) "bad bank."

Two sources have told CNBC that the embattled German lender's supervisory board will meet on Sunday to discuss the restructure, which could see Deutsche Bank's U.S. equities division trimmed substantially, or even closed down. The program could reportedly cost as much as 5 billion euros, which could drive the bank back into negative territory this year.

Several sources also told CNBC that due to the uncertainty surrounding the restructuring plan, a number of employees sent out farewell emails before starting their independence day weekend stateside.

However, restructuring seems to have started with the bank announcing on Friday that investment banking chief Garth Ritchie has agreed to step down, and sources suggested Chief Regulatory Officer Sylvie Matherat is also heading for the exit door.

Deutsche's shares have risen 16% over the past month, bouncing off an all-time low in early June after CEO Christian Sewing called for "tough cutbacks" at a contentious shareholder meeting. However, the multi-year decline is evident in a current share price of 7 euros, as opposed to 112 euros at their pre-crisis peak.

The tumbling share price has reflected the bank's long-run of legacy scandals, many of which relate to anti-money laundering failures, along with the collapse of merger talks with domestic rival Commerzbank, which may have eased pressure to trim or hive off its investment banking arm.