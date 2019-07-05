Electronic Arts shares tumble after Apex Legends season 2 launch

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.US Marketsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Trump tweeted Wednesday that his administration is "absolutely moving forward" on the citizenship question.Politicsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump lambasted the U.S. central bank yet again on Friday.The Fedread more
The FTC put names and faces last week on many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.Technologyread more
In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.Help Wantedread more
Shares of Electronic Arts fell more than 5% Friday morning after initial viewership numbers for a new release failed to reach previous highs.
The video game company released season 2 of the popular game Apex Legends on Tuesday, but the new season failed to capture the audience on Twitch that the game had seen earlier this year. The game had roughly 45,000 viewers on Wednesday, according to Twitch Tracker. Apex Legends had more than 100,000 viewers in a day as recently as March.
Apex Legends is a free to play game, similar to Epic Games' Fortnite. Electronic Arts' stock got a boost earlier this year when Legends first launched and quickly accumulated 10 million players.
Jeff Cohen, an analyst at Stephens who is bullish on EA, said the move is "pretty drastic and definitely feels oversold to me." Stephens named the company a best idea in the console space last month, citing expectations of a strong performance from season 2 of the game.
Cohen said that other measures of engagement with Apex Legends, including Reddit activity and the number of Twitch channels streaming the game, were encouraging.
Two of EA's main competitors were also down on Friday. Activision fell 3.41%, while Take-Two fell 1.91%.