European stocks set to open mixed as investors await US jobs data

European stocks are set to open mixed Friday as investors await the release of a key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide an indication as to whether the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates at July's monetary policy meeting.

The FTSE 100 is expected to tick fractionally higher to 7,605, the DAX is seen around 5 points up at 12,635 and the CAC 40 is set to drop around 5 points to 5,616, according to IG data.