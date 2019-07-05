Feds seek $12.6 billion in drug money from 'El Chapo'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.

Market Insiderread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

El-Erian: The market has 'gotten carried away' with Fed rate cut...

Widely followed economist Mohamed El-Erian said Friday that the market is expecting too many cuts from the Federal Reserve this year after the United States economy added more...

The Fedread more

Amazon lessons from the last 25 years, according to one of its...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, one of the most bullish analysts on Amazon, says the company's customer obsessions is its most important quality.

Technologyread more

Beto O'Rourke pushes student loan forgiveness for public school...

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke announced a plan to forgive 100% of student loan debt for all public school teachers, as part of a far-reaching plan for massive...

2020 Electionsread more

Trump administration will continue fight to put citizenship...

The Trump administration will continue legal efforts to put ask people on the 2020 census if they are U.S. citizens, Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge in a new...

Politicsread more

Strong June jobs report sends stocks lower—5 experts explain what...

The market was down Friday in spite of a strong jobs number. Five experts explain why, and what they're watching now.

Trading Nationread more

Here's how criminals use stolen passport information

Passport data sells in three formats on the darkweb, digital scans, templates for creating a finished passport and actual physical passports. These range in price from $5-$65...

Technologyread more

Broadcom looks to old software names Symantec and Tibco for a...

If the Symantec deal doesn't get done, Broadcom has also been working on a deal to acquire an infrastructure software company and has considered Tibco, according to three...

Technologyread more

Fed chief Powell has had a series of very short phone calls with...

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have talked on the phone a handful of times in 2019.

The Fedread more

Strong job growth is back: Payrolls jump in June well above...

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Stocks fall from record highs after jobs report dampens hope of a...

Stocks fell from all-time highs after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.

US Marketsread more
U.S. News

Feds seek $12.6 billion in drug money from 'El Chapo'

Key Points
  • Federal prosecutors want to recover $12.6 billion in drug money they say was generated by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.
  • The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn asked a judge Friday to order Joaquin Guzman to forfeit that massive sum.
  • They called the amount a "conservative" estimate of the cash Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel earned distributing cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.
Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as 'El Chapo' is transported to Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano in Mexico City, Mexico on January 08, 2016.
Daniel Cardenas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Federal prosecutors want to recover $12.6 billion in drug money they say was generated by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn asked a judge Friday to order Joaquin Guzman to forfeit that massive sum.

They called the amount a "conservative" estimate of the cash Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel earned distributing cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.

Prosecutors pointed to weeks of testimony from drug suppliers who described the lucrative narcotics enterprise during Guzman's trial.

They said the laundered proceeds covered payroll and the purchase of planes, submarines and other vehicles.

Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. He faces life in prison.

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.