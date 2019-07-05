Investor Karen Firestone: How Vanguard could potentially shake up this closed market

Vanguard, the non-profit financial giant that single-handedly revolutionized the investment management world, reportedly wants to join the private equity party train. Is this another market that it intends to overhaul by passively managing and micro-pricing index fund offerings to the masses, or is Vanguard worried about missing a possibly overheated market that its clients find sexier than public equity?

Vanguard has watched as its primary market for publicly traded US companies has shrunk from a high of 7,500 at the end of 1995 to around 4,400 at year-end 2018. Although the total public market value has grown considerably through appreciation during this period, the private equity industry has raised $1.6 trillion in funds over the past ten years, with $166.4 billion alone in 2018, according to Pitchbook data.

Huge piles of cash in growth-hungry public corporations as well as private equity and sovereign wealth funds scoop up acquisitions, limiting the supply of traded equities. In addition, given the regulatory requirements for public companies and the sometimes nausea-inducing stock price response to earnings, it is no surprise that managements choose to stay private longer.

So, it makes sense that Vanguard may be on the prowl for another market, but is this the right one? Its sweet spot has been asset classes which it believes are, or should be, large and growing, efficiently priced, passively managed, widely available, highly liquid, and very low cost to investors. On the surface, PE is only large and growing, so how do they achieve efficiency, liquidity, and rock bottom pricing?