Japan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in four years

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...Asia Economyread more
Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...Technologyread more
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.US Top News and Analysisread more
According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...Investingread more
Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.Entertainmentread more
Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.Currenciesread more
Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday afternoon ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut...Asia Marketsread more
North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.World Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."Politicsread more
As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...Asia Economyread more
Household spending in Japan rose at the fastest pace in four years in May, in a sign improving domestic demand will offer some support for an economy facing growing external pressure.
A recovery in private consumption is seen as vital in Japan's fight against deflation, which has made companies reluctant to pass on rising costs to households.
Household spending grew 4.0% in May from a year earlier thanks to Japan's 10-day holiday, government data showed on Friday.
It rose at the fastest pace since May 2015 and was much stronger than the median forecast for a 1.6% increase.
From the previous month, it rose 5.5% for the month, which compared with the median estimate for a 1.2% gain.
The U.S.-China trade dispute has clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy, and the concern is that a hit to business and consumer confidence could affect overall domestic consumption and choke growth.
Some policymakers also worry a proposed tax hike could add to the pressure on growth as a previous tax increase in April 2014 dealt a blow to consumers and triggered a deep economic slump.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly said he will raise the sales tax to 10% this October as scheduled, unless there is a big economic shock on the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The Bank of Japan is counting on an improvement in consumer spending to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target, having failed to fire up consumer prices despite years of heavy money printing.
The central bank last month kept monetary policy steady but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda signaled a readiness to ramp up stimulus if global pressure on the economy intensifies.