Groping lawsuit against Kevin Spacey dropped, but actor still faces criminal charge in Massachusetts

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

A young man who said actor Kevin Spacey got him drunk and then groped him in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar in 2016 dismissed his civil lawsuit against the Academy Award winner on Friday.

But Spacey still faces a criminal case related to the man's allegation. The "House of Cards" star pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

Tara Miltimore, a prosecutor in the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, in an email to CNBC said, "The criminal case is independent of the civil case and will go forward."

The lawsuit's dismissal came three days before the accuser and his parents were due to appear in court for the criminal case to answer questions about the accuser's missing cell phone, which Spacey's lawyers have said would prove his innocence.

The civil suit against the 59-year-old Spacey was filed on June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court. The accuser's suit sought unspecified damages for "severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries."

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the accuser, said in an email that the suit was voluntarily dismissed Friday.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Garabedian's client cannot refile the case later.

The suit also was dismissed without either side having to pay the other's legal costs.

It is not clear if Spacey and the accuser reached a financial settlement of the accuser's claims.

Garabedian declined to comment further on the dismissal, citing the pending criminal case.

A hearing in that criminal case is scheduled for Monday.