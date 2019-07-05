Kudlow: Jobs report shows country is in a 'very strong prosperity cycle,' but Fed should still cut

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 200 points after strong jobs report dampens hope of a...

Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.

US Marketsread more

Strong job growth is back: Payrolls jump in June well above...

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

China says there will be no trade deal unless tariffs are...

The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Marketsread more

Beto O'Rourke fills in the blanks on the economy, taxes, and...

Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.

Politicsread more

Here's how likely a double-digit correction might be in the next...

Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.

Trading Nationread more

Kudlow: Jobs report shows strong 'prosperity', but Fed should...

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, is "very optimistic" about the health of the U.S. economy but believes the Federal Reserve should "take back the...

Marketsread more

Robocalls are annoying and there's an entire dirty industry...

The FTC put names and faces last week on the many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.

Technologyread more

Businesses struggle with new labor problem: Fewer teens have time...

In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.

Help Wantedread more

How Kamala Harris became one of the wealthiest Democrats in the...

Harris finds herself in the position of a rich 2020 Democratic presidential candidate campaigning on lifting up working-class Americans.

2020 Electionsread more

New iPhone software makes it look like you're making eye contact...

Apple's new beta of iOS 13, the final version of which will roll out in September, has a feature that makes it look like you're making eye contact even if you're not looking...

Technologyread more

Biden vows to bring back Obamacare's individual mandate penalty

"Yes, I'd bring back the individual mandate," says the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, arguing it would be popular now" compared to what's being offered.

Politicsread more
Markets

Kudlow: Jobs report shows country is in a 'very strong prosperity cycle,' but Fed should still cut

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "We are still in a very strong prosperity cycle...We have very good pro-growth policies, low taxes, deregulation, opening energy, trade reform. I think the incentives of our supply side policies are working," Kudlow said.
  • Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs versus 165,000 expected.
  • Inflation is "way below the Fed's target and what most people want and that's the reason they should take back the interest rate hike," Kudlow said.
Larry Kudlow, Director of the United States National Economic Council.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, is "very optimistic" about the health of the U.S. economy but believes the Federal Reserve should "take back the interest rate hike" it made in December because of low inflation.

"We are still in a very strong prosperity cycle...We have very good pro-growth policies, low taxes, deregulation, opening energy, trade reform. I think the incentives of our supply side policies are working," Kudlow said on Bloomberg Television on Friday after the release of the June jobs report.

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs versus 165,000 expected, according to the Labor Department. Wage growth fell short of expectations however and the unemployment rate ticked higher.

While seeing a strong economy, Kudlow still thinks the Fed should ease monetary policy, and the reason for that is the "rock-bottom" inflation rate.

Inflation is "way below the Fed's target and what most people want and that's the reason they should take back the interest rate hike," Kudlow said. "With a weak global economy taking out an insurance policy is not a bad thing...I just don't want anything to interfere with this strong prosperity cycle."

After a blowout jobs report, traders are still pricing in an easing of monetary policy next month, betting on a 94% of a quarter point cut. The Fed will announce its policy decision at the conclusion of July 30-31 meeting.