Many high school students don't understand how the college financial aid process works

Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.US Marketsread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, is "very optimistic" about the health of the U.S. economy but believes the Federal Reserve should "take back the...Marketsread more
The FTC put names and faces last week on the many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.Technologyread more
In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.Help Wantedread more
Harris finds herself in the position of a rich 2020 Democratic presidential candidate campaigning on lifting up working-class Americans.2020 Electionsread more
Apple's new beta of iOS 13, the final version of which will roll out in September, has a feature that makes it look like you're making eye contact even if you're not looking...Technologyread more
Students' knowledge of the financial aid process is "shockingly low."
That's the takeaway from a new study by ACT, which in April 2018 surveyed about 1,200 high school students who were registered to take the standardized test.
Regardless of economic background, most families pointed to price as a very important consideration in choosing a college. Yet most students don't understand the basic workings of financial aid, which includes grants, scholarships, work study and loans.
More than 70% of students didn't know that loans from the government for undergraduate students are subsidized, meaning interest doesn't accrue on them while the student is enrolled in college.
Most students also didn't know that student loans can be repaid on an "income-driven " plan, in which their monthly payments are capped at a percentage of their income.
Another recent study by the National Center for Education Statistics found that just 11% of ninth graders can correctly estimate the tuition and fees for one year at a public four-year college in their state. Around 57% overestimated the costs, and 32% underestimated them.
"The findings highlight an urgent need for more financial literacy-specific interventions, especially in light of the economic stakes at hand," said Jim Larimore, chief officer for ACT's Center for Equity in Learning.
Outstanding education debt in the U.S. is projected to swell to $2 trillion by 2022, eclipsing credit card and auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. And 28% of student loan borrowers are in delinquency or default.
ACT found students were most likely to seek information on the financial aid process through the internet or from their family.
One of the least common sources was a college representative, even though they can often speak best about the details of a particular school's process and aid availability.
And very few high school students participate in federal college prep outreach programs GEAR UP, Upward Bound and AVID, ACT found.
More from Personal Finance:
A way to get guaranteed income while delaying Social Security
Those credit scores you see may not be what lenders use
Trump vs. the Fed: What it means for your money
The Institute for College Access and Success has a list of tips for navigating the financial aid system, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allows you to compare different colleges' financial aid packages.
But you won't get access to any aid unless you fill out the Fafsa, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
More than one-third of high school graduates in 2018 didn't complete the form, personal finance website NerdWallet found, leaving behind $2.6 billion in free college money as a result.
The average person who filed the Fafsa in the 2015-2016 academic year received around $8,500 in federal aid.
"No matter how much your family earns, it's crucial to fill out the Fafsa," said Brianna McGurran, NerdWallet's student finance expert.