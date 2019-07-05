Samsung says its second-quarter profit likely fell 56% from a year ago

A man walks past the logo of Samsung Electronics outside the Samsung building in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung Electronics said Friday that profits for the three months that ended June more than halved from a year earlier following continued weakness in the price and demand of memory chips.

The world's largest smartphone maker and supplier of memory chips said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from a year earlier.

Memory components, which are used in mobile handsets and enterprise servers, comprise Samsung's main profit-making business.

Experts have said that the entire semiconductor sector is undergoing a period of inventory adjustment, which is keeping demand low and causing a supply glut that's squeezing the price. Some have predicted continued excess inventories in both DRAM and NAND memory chips, which would push back the sector's recovery to the second half of 2020.

DRAM chips allow computers, phones and tablets to run multiple applications at the same time whereas NAND chips function as primary storage.

Final figures for the quarter are due later this month.