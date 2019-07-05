Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Barrick Gold, Canopy Growth and more

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that his administration is "absolutely moving forward" on the citizenship question.
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.
President Donald Trump lambasted the U.S. central bank yet again on Friday.
The FTC put names and faces last week on many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.
In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.
Check out the companies making headlines midday:
Chipmakers— Shares of chipmakers fell broadly, including Micron falling more than 1% and Qualcomm dropping less than 1%, after Samsung said its second-quarter profit would likely be down 56% from a year ago. The world's largest smartphone maker and supplier of memory chips cited a weakening demand for chips.
Barrick Gold, Newmont Goldcorp— Gold stocks fell on Friday after U.S. job data rebounded strongly in June, which lowered the chances of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month and raised the value of the U.S. dollar. Shares of Barrick Gold fell nearly 2% and shares of Newmont Goldcorp fell more than 2%.
J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup— Bank stocks rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report jolted interest rates higher. U.S. employment grew by 224,000 jobs in June, easily topping expectations. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield jumped to trade back above 2%. J.P. Morgan and Citigroup both traded around half a percent higher while Bank of America gained 0.7%.
Canopy Growth— Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth fell nearly 2% after the Globe and Mail reported that CEO Bruce Linton's departure from the company followed contention with Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands. The report citing sources familiar said Constellation Brands attempted to increase its control over Canopy since becoming it largest shareholder, causing conflict between Linton and Newlands.
Rio Tinto, BHP Group— Shares of mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP fell 4% and 2.9% respectively after a report from the China Securities Journal said that authorities in China were concerned over iron ore's recent price jump. The drop in metals on the strong dollar also added to the decline.
Correction: Bill Newlands is CEO of Constellation Brands. An earlier version misstated his status.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert, Marc Rod, and Mallika Mitra contributed to this report.