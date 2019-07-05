Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Qualcomm, Rio Tinto, Alexion Pharmaceuticals & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
Apple is preparing to launch a new MacBook Air this year with a redesigned keyboard that doesn't stick, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
Residents were assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess on Friday left by the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 25 years.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Government bond yields in most major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending...Bondsread more
West Virginia officials said the Foresight Energy founder is dead. The 60-year-old died in a helicopter crash, according to his alma mater, Marshall University.U.S. Newsread more
The 10-year Treasury note yield jumped back above 2% on Friday after the government's monthly jobs report surpassed expectations.Bondsread more
Check out the companies making headlines in the premarket Friday:
Amazon — A U.K. regulator is looking into the e-commerce giant's investment in food-delivery start-up Deliveroo. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it has "reasonable grounds" for suspecting the two companies could "cease to be distinct. " This would give the regulator the authority to block Amazon's $575 million investment.
Qualcomm, Micron Technology — Chipmakers fell broadly in the premarket after Samsung warned its second-quarter earnings likely plunged more than 50% from the previous year. Samsung cited weak demand for memory chips for the grim guidance.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals — The company announced the European Commission approved marketing for ULTOMIRIS, a drug used to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in adults. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Alexion's drug in December of last year.
Canopy Growth — The Globe and Mail reported that former co-CEO's Bruce Linton's departure came after clashes with Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands. The outlet reported, citing sources, that Constellation Brands tried exerting more control over the cannabis company ever since becoming its largest shareholder. This led to disagreements between the two executives, the paper said.
Karyopharm Therapeutics — Karyopharm announced in a conference call Wednesday afternoon that Xpovio, a drug aimed at treading refractory multiple myeloma, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The company also said its wholesale acquisition cost for would be $22,000 per month.
Rio Tinto, BHP Group — The mining companies were under pressure after the China Securities Journal reported that Chinese authorities were concerned about the recent price surge in iron ore.