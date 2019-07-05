Trump says administration preparing an executive order on drug prices

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.US Marketsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Trump tweeted Wednesday that his administration is "absolutely moving forward" on the citizenship question.Politicsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump lambasted the U.S. central bank yet again on Friday.The Fedread more
The FTC put names and faces last week on many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.Technologyread more
In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.Help Wantedread more
President Donald Trump said Friday he's preparing an executive order declaring a "favored nations clause" for drug prices, where the U.S. will pay no more than the country with the lowest prescription drug prices.
"As you know for years and years other nations pay less for drugs than we do," Trump told reporters from the White House South Lawn. "We're working on a favored nations clause, where we pay whatever the lowest nation's price is. Why should other nations — like Canada — why should other nations pay less than us? "
The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals index, an ETF that tracks the pharma industry's biggest companies, was down 1.4% after Trump's announcement.
The Trump administration and Democrats in Congress are both trying to bring more transparency to drug prices and, ultimately, lower costs for consumers.
The Trump administration is trying to shed more light on the health-care industry's opaque pricing practices by requiring Big Pharma to include drug prices in TV ads starting this month. It proposed new rules in January that would cut out the middlemen and force drugmakers to pass drug rebates directly to consumers. The president also issued an executive order last month requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for services, as well as provide patients with out-of-pocket costs before their procedures.
House Democrats have proposed letting the federal government negotiate prices with drugmakers directly, like other countries. The Medicare program cannot negotiate drug prices under current law. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest draft of legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices would also apply those discounts to private health plans across the U.S. However, opposition is strong among Republicans who say they want prices negotiated in a free market.
It's unclear how the administration could set and enforce drug prices. A similar idea Trump announced last year has already faced skepticism. Under the proposal, Medicare would be allowed to create an "international pricing index" to bring drug prices in line with what other nations pay.
Pharmaceutical companies have argued price hikes have been modest, and have cited concern's with the nation's rebate system. Those are the discounts drugmakers give to middlemen such as pharmacy benefit managers, often in exchange for more favorable insurance coverage for their drugs.