Trump administration will continue fight to put citizenship question on 2020 census: Court filing

The Trump administration will continue legal efforts to put ask people on the 2020 census if they are U.S. citizens, Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge in a new court filing Friday, just three days after administration officials said they were dropping such an effort.

The filing came at the deadline set by a federal judge in Maryland for the government to say whether it would abandon its controversial quest to have the citizenship question in place for the upcoming census, or whether it would continue the legal battle.

The latest twist in the census citizenship question saga came a week after the Supreme Court effectively blocked the query from being asked next year.

"As the government explained during the July 3, 2019 status conference and as noted above, the Departments of Commerce and Justice have been instructed to examine whether there is a path forward, consistent with the Supreme Court's decision, that would allow for the inclusion of the citizenship question on the census," the Justice Department said in its filing Friday.

Although the Supreme Court sent the dispute back down to lower courts for possible further argument, the decision left the Trump administration very little time to meet its own deadline for including the citizenship question on printed copies of the census question sheet.

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and a Justice Department lawyer said that that the Census Bureau was printing the census questionnaire without the citizenship question.

But President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw his administration into confusion with a Twitter post that said, "The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!"

"We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question," Trump wrote.

Hours after that tweet, Justice Department lawyers told U.S. District Judge George Hazel of Maryland that the department was trying to find "a legally available path" under the Supreme Court decision to add the question. Hazel's court is one of three federal courts where opponents of the citizenship question were challenging the question's inclusion.

Justice lawyer Josh Gardner told Hazel that Trump's tweet contradicted what Gardner had told the judge the previous day about plans to omit the citizenship question from the 2020 census.

"What I told the court yesterday was absolutely my best understanding of the state of affairs," Gardner said. "The tweet this morning was the first I had heard of the president's position on this issue, just like the plaintiffs and Your Honor. I do not have a deeper understanding of what that means at this juncture other than what the president has tweeted. But, obviously, as you can imagine, I am doing my absolute best to figure out what's going on."

Gardner also told the judge on Wednesday that "the Census Bureau is continuing with the process of printing the questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that process has not stopped."

Trump on Friday told reporters that he was considering signing an executive order that would put the citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.

"We're thinking about doing that. It's one of the ways – we have four or five ways we can do it. It's one of the ways that we're thinking about doing it very seriously," Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for his private resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We can also add an addition on. So we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision," Trump said. "So we're working on a lot of things, including an executive order."

The Trump administration in March 2018 said it would add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, which also would ask respondennts how many people live in their residences, and those persons' ages, sexes, Hispanic origin, race, relationship and homeownership status.

Critics of the citizenship question argue it would reduce the census' accuracy and undercount minority and immigrant populations.

An undercount could affect how billions of dollars worth of federal funds are distributed nationally, and also could affect the design of districts for the House of Representatives.

The Trump administration has claimed that adding the citizenship question would help the government better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Chief Justice John Roberts called that argument "contrived" in his opinion blocking the question — at least for now — from being added to the census questionnaire.