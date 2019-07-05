Wikipedia co-founder slams Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter and the 'appalling' internet

Larry Sanger co-founded Wikipedia in 2001 — and he's not happy with how the internet has evolved in the nearly two decades since then.

"It's appalling frankly," he said in an interview with CNBC this week.

Sanger's main gripe is with big social media platforms, especially Facebook and Twitter. These companies, he says, exploit users' personal data to make profits, at the expense of "massive violations" of privacy and security.

"They can shape your experience, they can control what you see, when you see it and you become essentially a cog in their machine," he said.