'It is time to put populism behind us': Greek conservatives take commanding lead in early election results

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the New Democracy party, speaks during a pre-election rally in Athens, Greece, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Greece's opposition conservatives were on track to return to power by a landslide on Sunday, early results showed, unseating incumbent leftists blamed for foisting a bailout on the country which critics say was unnecessary.

The win appeared driven by fatigue with years of European Union-enforced belt-tightening, combined with high unemployment, after the country almost crashed out of the euro zone at the height of its financial travails in 2015.

Exit polls gave conservative New Democracy a commanding lead of between 38 and 42 percent of the vote, suggesting an outright majority in Greece's parliament.

An official interior ministry projection gave New Democracy 39.8 percent and Syriza about 31.5 percent. New Democracy, led by opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was seen winning between 155 and 167 seats in the 300 member parliament.

Shortly after the projection was announced, incumbent Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called Mitsotakis to congratulate him, a New Democracy official said. The handover would take place on Monday, after Mitsotakis's swearing in as new Prime Minister.

"Greece has signaled to Europe that it is time to put populism behind us," said Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou, a senior lawmaker with New Democracy.

Sunday's poll was the first national election since the country shook off close scrutiny by its European partners who loaned Greece billions in three bailouts.

Tsipras signed up to the latest, in 2015, in return for potential debt relief.

Mitsotakis, 51, assumed the helm of New Democracy in 2016. Although he is regarded as a liberal, his party also harbors members with more right-wing views.

Golden Dawn, an extreme right-wing party detractors accuse of having neo-Nazi sympathies, lost significant ground with early results suggesting it may not reach the 3 percent threshold to parliament.