Greek prime minister-elect: 'It's an important victory for Europe, not just for Greece'

A resident of Makrynitsa offers a Greek National flag to Greece's opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) during his visit in the central Greek village, on July 2, 2019, during his pre-election campaign five days ahead of the general elections.

Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNBC there was a strong mandate for change in Greece with his party set for an outright majority at Sunday's elections.

Official results showed Mitsotakis's New Democracy party leading with 39.6% over Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party, with 69% of the vote counted. The early results also suggested that the far-right Golden Dawn party would be short of the 3% minimum needed to enter parliament, a fall from 7% of the vote at the last election.

"It's an important victory for Europe, not just for Greece. It looks like Golden Dawn has not made it passed the 3% threshold which is a great victory for Greek democracy," Mitsotakis told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

"And I'm very proud that I took over a party that was at 28% in the last election and taken it to almost 40%. I've received an outright majority which many people thought was inconceivable a few years ago, but that means there is a real strong mandate for change in Greece, and this what I have promised to deliver and this is what I will do," he added.