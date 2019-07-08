Amazon workers are reportedly planning a Prime Day protest

Skip Navigation
Dow falls 150 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

Jeffrey Epstein had 'vast trove of lewd' photos of girls:...

Federal prosecutors on Monday called wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein a "serial sexual predator" as they asked a judge to hold the former pal of President Donald Trump and...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CrowdStrike,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Morgan Stanley downgrades global equities on fears of slowing...

Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.

Saudi airline switches to Airbus as Boeing's Max remains grounded

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal will operate an all-Airbus fleet after canceling its $5.9 billion provisional order with Boeing for its troubled 737 Max.

Turkish stocks, lira fall after Erdogan fires top central bank...

Turkey's stocks and currency dropped on Monday as investors ditched Turkish assets after the country's central bank governor was ousted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Deutsche Bank shares slump more than 5% as lender gets ready for...

Deutsche Bank shares slumped more than 5% as the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend.

Nike wins big as the US women's soccer team takes the World Cup

With the U.S. women's national soccer team defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to take the 2019 Women's World Cup, Nike is also winning.

Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused, trafficked 'dozens of minor...

Child sex trafficking charges against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Monday morning in New York City, in advance of a court appearance by the former friend...

Top technology analyst says the stocks are now most expensive in...

Soaring values of technology companies have dominated the market's bull run, but now they are getting way too expensive as the earnings picture continues to deteriorate, AB...

Amazon workers are reportedly planning a Prime Day protest

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomasx3
Key Points
  • Amazon workers in Minnesota are planning a six-hour strike on Prime Day, Bloomberg reports.
  • The disruption could empower workers at other Amazon facilities to take a stand and do the same.
Packing worker Hashmat Zubair fills a delivery box with products at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2019. R
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Amazon employees in Minnesota are reportedly planning a strike on Prime Day this year, as the company is promoting its faster delivery options but not giving its workers enough credit, they say.

Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota, have plotted to stop working for six hours on July 15, when the 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza kicks off, Bloomberg reported Monday after speaking with one of the people organizing the strike.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on this story.

Some engineers are planning to fly into Minnesota to join the strike, the report said. Activists there are going to be pushing Amazon to take action against things like climate change and giving more temporary workers the option to become full-time, it said.

In the past, Amazon has dealt with more worker retaliation in Europe, where labor unions have greater power. Last year's Prime Day was met with a massive strike by European employees that included workers in Spain, Poland, Germany, Italy and France.

In the Minnesota facility, Bloomberg said workers, who are primarily East African Muslims, had been growing increasingly frustrated with Amazon not acknowledging their religious practices. Bloomberg reported organizers there ultimately were able to push Amazon to give workers lighter quotas during Ramadan and space for prayer. But they still think the labor conditions are too intense overall, it said.

The disruption on July 15, though it's just planned for one area of the country, could empower other Amazon facilities to take a stand and do the same.

Though Amazon has raised its minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15 per hour, the company has still been a target for its reportedly poor working conditions.

Read the full story from Bloomberg.

