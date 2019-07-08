In a scene reminiscent of the financial crisis, axed Deutsche Bank workers leave with belongings

People exit Deutsche Bank's Manhattan headquarters with white envelopes that are reportedly their exit papers following news that the global banking giant will be letting go of thousands of employees due to a major restructuring at the German bank on July 08, 2019 in New York City.

The scene was solemn at Deutsche Bank's offices in London, New York and Tokyo on Monday as scores of employees, belongings in hand, left their desks for the final time as the German lending giant began one of the largest rounds of layoffs since the financial crisis.

Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, Deutsche workers started their work week by collecting their belongings and emptying their desks.

Monday's exodus represented the first wave of several rounds of layoffs at Germany's largest lender, which announced on Sunday that it will pull out of global equities sales and cut 18,000 jobs.