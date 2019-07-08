What to watch today: Dow to fall, Deutsche Bank cuts jobs, and Apple stock downgraded

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open this morning after Friday's strong jobs data dampened hopes for a Fed interest rate cut later this month. (CNBC)



Despite Friday's declines from Wednesday's record closing highs, the Dow and S&P 500 rose more than 1% each for the holiday-shortened week. The Nasdaq saw a weekly advance of nearly 2%. (CNBC)

Shares of Dow component Apple (AAPL) were under pressure in the premarket after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral," saying it thinks there is "less reward" for ownership. Rosenblatt did, however, maintain its 12-month $150 price target. (CNBC)



Also adding to the drag on the overall market were shares of Dow stock Boeing (BA). The U.S. aircraft giant lost out on a 737 Max deal to its European rival Airbus, after Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier Flydeal said it would buy up to 50 Airbus A320 Neo planes. The 737 Max jets were grounded in March after two deadly crashes. (WSJ)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has the opportunity this week to reinforce market expectations for a July rate cut or rein them in. He testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. (CNBC)



* Trump says the Dow could be 10,000 points higher if not for the Fed (NY Post)

This week's light economic calendar begins with May consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET. However, as Powell appears before lawmakers, investors get two key reports on inflation, which could sway central bankers either way on a cut. Consumer prices for June are out Thursday, with June producer prices Friday. (CNBC)



* BlackRock sees economic outlook worsening for the second half, but stocks doing well anyway (CNBC)