Elizabeth Warren raises $19 million in second quarter, ahead of Sanders but behind Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes the stage during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 during the three-month period that ended in June, her campaign said Monday.

The haul puts the Massachusetts liberal toward the front of the crowded pack of Democrats vying for their party's nomination.

Among candidates who have disclosed their second quarter fundraising numbers, Warren lags only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden, the former vice president. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont trailed Warren, raising $18 million, according to his campaign. Sen. Kamala Harris of California raised $12 million.

Warren's campaign said its average donation amount was $28.

"Our movement is powered solely by grassroots donors: Since we launched, more than 447,000 donors have made nearly 900,000 donations to power this campaign," the campaign wrote in a post on Twitter. "We're building something incredible together. Thank you for being a part of it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.