Guggenheim says Best Buy is the most undervalued large-cap retailer, sees an 11% upside

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

Jeffrey Epstein had 'vast trove of lewd' photos of girls:...

Federal prosecutors on Monday called wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein a "serial sexual predator" as they asked a judge to hold the former pal of President Donald Trump and...

Democrat Eric Swalwell will drop out of 2020 presidential race,...

Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CrowdStrike,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Morgan Stanley downgrades global equities on fears of slowing...

Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.

Saudi airline switches to Airbus as Boeing's Max remains grounded

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal will operate an all-Airbus fleet after canceling its $5.9 billion provisional order with Boeing for its troubled 737 Max.

Amazon workers are reportedly planning a Prime Day protest

Amazon employees in Minnesota are reportedly planning a strike on Prime Day this year, as the company is promoting its faster delivery options but not giving its workers...

Turkish stocks, lira fall after Erdogan fires top central bank...

Turkey's stocks and currency dropped on Monday as investors ditched Turkish assets after the country's central bank governor was ousted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Deutsche Bank shares slump more than 5% as lender gets ready for...

Deutsche Bank shares slumped more than 5% as the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend.

Nike wins big as the US women's soccer team takes the World Cup

With the U.S. women's national soccer team defeating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to take the 2019 Women's World Cup, Nike is also winning.

Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused, trafficked 'dozens of minor...

Child sex trafficking charges against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Monday morning in New York City, in advance of a court appearance by the former friend...

Guggenheim says Best Buy is the most undervalued large-cap retailer, sees an 11% upside

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A salesman carries a Best Buy shopping basket in San Francisco, California.
Getty Images

Best Buy is undervalued next to its peers as it continues to innovate within consumer electronics and provides more services for its customers, according to Guggenheim.

Guggenheim initiated coverage of Best Buy with a buy rating and an $80 price target, which would be an 11% upside for the stock.