How student loans are making some people abandon their dreams

Mary O'Mara is worried about her son.

Every day the 27-year-old comes home from his job as a supervisor at a big-box retailer and heads right to his bedroom. He doesn't emerge until the morning. "He just sleeps," O'Mara, 62, said. "He's so depressed."

That's because his life wasn't supposed to unfold this way.

At Rutgers University, he majored in marine science and minored in environmental protection policy. On internships, he traveled to Barbados and fought to protect turtles from poachers; in Key West, Florida, he nursed sick dolphins back to health. "From a child, he loved the ocean," O'Mara said. "He's a really smart kid."

When he graduated college, he was offered a position in Florida, training dolphins. He was thrilled — until he saw his monthly student loan bill. It was more than $1,000.

Instead of following his dreams, he now works as a supermarket manager (where he makes a higher salary than he would as a trainer) and lives at home.

"He thinks his life is over," O'Mara said. "He's 27, and he thinks his life is over."

Student loans are having a perverse effect: The very debt that's taken on to allow someone to pursue their ambitions can later morph into a burden that requires them to ditch those plans and grab any job that will just pay the bills.

More than half of people who owe $55,000 or more in student debt say they took a job outside of their field, compared with 29% of those with no debt, according to new research by Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher of SavingforCollege.com.

"It's absolutely ironic," Kantrowitz said. "You go to a more expensive college, supposedly the best in your field, but take on too much debt, so you can't work in your field because of the need to repay the debt."