India hopes making electric vehicles cheaper will get more people to buy them

India is pushing to become a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles after the government offered financial incentives to spur demand and eased several regulatory restrictions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Friday presented the country's new budget where she said her government will provide additional income tax deduction of 150,000 rupees (about $2,185) on the interest paid on loans to purchase electric vehicles. Electric vehicle buyers can accrue around 250,000 rupees in total benefits over their entire loan period, she said.

"The government is trying to create demand, to spur demand, and thus help (original equipment manufacturers)," Puneet Gupta, associate director of automotive forecasting at IHS Markit, told CNBC. Gupta explained that car manufacturers in India have said that the lack of demand deters them from producing higher quantities of electric vehicles.

"I think the first thing is to kickstart the demand because, right now, if you see, we're selling less than 2,000 electric vehicles in a year, which is almost negligible," Gupta said, adding that India has about 4 million light vehicles — cars, SUVs, and light trucks — today. "You're not targeting the mass, you're still targeting a limited population."