Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Huawei staff share deep links with Chinese military, new study...

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...

Technologyread more

Deutsche Bank will exit global equities business and slash 18,000...

The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.

Banksread more

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

Banksread more

North Korea released a detained Australian student. Here's what...

North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.

Asia Politicsread more

Powell's testimony could make or break the stock rally

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.

Market Insiderread more

Bill Gates says Steve Jobs cast 'spells' on workers to keep Apple...

The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadership

Technologyread more

Asia shares slip amid dampened expectations for Fed to cut rates

Stocks in Asia were lower in Monday afternoon trade after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making...

Asia Marketsread more

ECB member says stimulus package could come this month if needed

France's central bank governor hasn't ruled out more stimulus for the euro zone coming as early as this summer.

Europe Newsread more

Central banks cannot perform miracles and lawmakers need to...

France's central bank governor told CNBC Saturday that monetary policy cannot compensate for trade tensions, and political leaders need to act in order to fend off today's...

Central Banksread more

Hong Kong protesters march in bid to spread message to mainland...

Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...

China Politicsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Chinese stocks are a buy even without a trade deal, says top...

The outlook for Chinese stocks may be risky. But Lewis Kaufman, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners, thinks investors should buy them anyway.

Investingread more
World Politics

Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says

Key Points
  • Britain's detention of an Iranian tanker last week was a threatening and incorrect action, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said.
  • Royal Marines seized the tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
  • The intervention sparked Tehran's fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West.
A ship approaches supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar on July 6, 2019. - Iran demanded on July 5, 2019 that Britain immediately release an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar, accusing it of acting at the bidding of the United States.
JORGE GUERRERO | AFP | Getty Images

Britain's detention of an Iranian tanker last week was a threatening and incorrect action, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday in a speech broadcast live on state television.

Royal Marines seized the tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions, a dramatic intervention that sparked Tehran's fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West.

Gibraltar received permission from its supreme court to hold the tanker for 14 days, its government said on Friday, the day an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened to seize a British ship in retaliation.

Separately, Hatami said Iran's downing of an unmanned American aircraft last month sent a message that the Islamic Republic would defend its borders.

Washington said the drone was shot down over international waters.