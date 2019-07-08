Jeffrey Epstein kept in jail until at least Thursday, pleads not guilty in child sex trafficking case

Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein as he announces the financier's charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019.

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail Monday pending a detention hearing later this week as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago.

Epstein, 66, entered his plea in Manhattan federal court, where he was clad in a blue jumpsuit and a brown undershirt.

He will be detained in jail until at least Thursday's detention hearing, at which point his lawyers plan to recommend a bail package to a judge.

Epstein, who had been friends with President Donald Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, was arrested Saturday after flying on a private plane from France to a New York-area airport.

Federal agents allegedly found in his Manhattan mansion "a vast trove of lewd photographs" of young-looking women or girls in his Manhattan mansion, as well as compact discs with hand-written labels such as " 'Young [Name] + [Name],' 'Misc nudes 1,' and 'Girl pics nudes,' " according to prosecutors.

Epstein "is extraordinarily wealthy," prosecutor Alex Rossmiller told Judge Henry Pitman on Monday after submitting a memorandum opposing Epstein being released on bail.

"He is a man of nearly infinite means your honor," said Rossmiller, whose memo had called Epstein an "extreme flight risk," and an "acute danger" to the public if he is freed on bail.

Rossmiller also told the judge that "we've been contact by several additional" people "who are interested in speaking with the government" about the claims against Epstein.

Epstein's lawyer, Reid Weingarten, said that Epstein's alleged "risk of flight is dramatically overstated."

Weingarten proposed that Epstein being released on bail of a large dollar amount, with an electronic monitoring device, and with the condition that he waive his right to fight extradition from another jurisdiction.

The defense lawyer asked for, and received, a three-day adjournment so that he could flesh out the bail proposal.

Weingarten also suggested that Epstein cannot be charged for the crimes outlined in the indictment because he had signed, in 2008, a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami in connection with the same type of conduct and same time frame as detailed in the new case.

At that time, the top prosecutor in that Florida office was Alex Acosta, who currently is the U.S. Labor secretary.

Weingarten said that the 2008 deal was "approved all the way up" to the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"And it sure seemed at the time it was a global agreement," Weingarten said.

"This indictment is essentially a do-over, this is old stuff, this is ancient stuff ... This is essentially a re-do and that's how it feels to us."

Geoffrey Berman, the head of the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, told reporters Monday that the deal Epstein signed with Acosta's office is only binding on prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida, not on Berman's office.

In the current case, Epstein is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

The indictment unsealed earlier Monday accuses Epstein of sexually exploiting "dozens" of "minor girls" between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Florida, with some of the girls being just age 14.

The indictment says Epstein gave the girls "hundreds of dollars in cash" after they engaged in sex acts with him at his Big Apple mansion or at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate.

The girls originally were told they would be giving him "massages," according to the indictment.

"In order to maintain and increase his supply of victims, Epstein also paid certain of his victims to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused by Epstein," the indictment said.

"In this way, Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit," it said.

Epstein allegedly conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein."

"Certain recruiters brought dozens of additional minor girls to the New York [r]esidence to give massages to and engage in sex acts with Jeffrey Epstein," the indictment charges.

And that document claims that "Epstein intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18, including because, in some instances, minor victims expressly told him their age."