Live in these cities if you want to save plenty of cash

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Politicsread more

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

US Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

Politicsread more

Instagram boss says he'll prevent bullying even if it means less...

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said the company is willing to "make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe."

Technologyread more

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

Real Estateread more

Democrat Eric Swalwell will drop out of 2020 presidential race,...

Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

2020 Electionsread more

Starbucks is planning to launch a Tie-Dye Frappuccino this week

Starbucks is trying to replicate the success of its Unicorn Frappuccino with a new take on the blended drink: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

Restaurantsread more

Kevin Spacey groping accuser invokes Fifth Amendment; judge bars...

Spacey's defense attorney Alan Jackson also said that the accuser's mother, Heather Unruh, may have been watching live coverage of her son's testimony on TV.

Entertainmentread more

Elizabeth Warren raises $19 million in 2nd quarter, ahead of...

The haul puts the Massachusetts liberal toward the front of the crowded pack of Democrats vying for their party's nomination.

2020 Electionsread more

Women's World Cup draws better US ratings than last year's men's...

This year's FIFA Women's World Cup final, which the United States won, pulled in significantly better ratings in the U.S. than the 2018 men's final.

Sportsread more

Amazon workers are reportedly planning a Prime Day protest

Amazon employees in Minnesota are reportedly planning a strike on Prime Day this year, as the company is promoting its faster delivery options but not giving its workers...

Retailread more

Jeffrey Epstein had 'vast trove of lewd' photos of girls:...

Federal prosecutors on Monday called wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein a "serial sexual predator" as they asked a judge to hold the former pal of President Donald Trump and...

Politicsread more
Personal Finance

Live in these cities if you want to save plenty of cash

Lorie Konish@LorieKonish
Key Points
  • You should have at least six months' of expenses set aside in case of job loss or an emergency.
  • One key factor — where you live — can determine whether you will be successful when it comes to that goal.
  • These are the cities where you stand to save the most and least, according to personal finance website Bankrate.
Walter B. McKenzie | Getty Images

Where you live can have a big impact on whether you're able to amass a security nest egg.

Experts generally recommend you have at least six months' cash on hand in case you lose your job or have a medical or other emergency.

However, data from personal finance website Bankrate show that there are cities where you're more likely to stash away that rainy day fund — and others where it's nearly impossible to get out of the red.

Cities were ranked based on housing costs, such as mortgage, insurance and property taxes. Other expenses, such as groceries, health care, transportation and utilities, were also factored in.

Memphis came up on top. The city's residents can save more on an annual basis than they need in their six-month emergency savings fund, according to Bankrate's calculations.

In other cities that rounded out the top five — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit — it would take an estimated 13 months to build that six-month fund.

In the cities that fell to the bottom of the list, those emergency reserves are much farther, if not completely, out of reach.

In the New York area, for example it would take an estimated 521 months to achieve that savings goal.

And in other cities — San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose — it would take an immeasurable amount of time to build up those reserves. Residents in those California cities are more likely to be in debt.

VIDEO3:3303:33
Emergency savings
On the Money

Regardless of where you live, you should not give up on reaching your savings goal.

"Set yourself up now for saving that is going to benefit you tomorrow and down the line," said Adrian Garcia, data analyst at Bankrate.

These steps can help you get started:

  • Create a budget. If you haven't done so yet, sit down and track where your money is going every day, and key areas where you can trim back. "People should think about implementing that now that the economy is good," Garcia said.
  • Open a savings account. If you don't have an account dedicated to your emergency savings, chances are you won't save. Once you set up the account, be sure to schedule automatic transfers from your checking account.
  • Be patient. Amassing a six-month emergency fund will take time if you're just starting to save, even if you are watching every penny, Garcia said. Stay on track by reminding yourself of your goals.

To compile its ranking, Bankrate used data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index and ATTOM Data Solutions.