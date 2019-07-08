In moments of anger, Steve Jobs was critical of Tim Cook's abilities as a 'product person,' says biographer Walter Isaacson

Skip Navigation
Dow falls 150 points lower as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

BlackRock sees slower growth in second half, but still likes U.S....

BlackRock sees a weaker global growth outlook for the second half, and while it still sees a good environment for U.S. stocks, it no longer favors emerging market equities.

Deutsche Bank shares slump more than 7% as lender gets ready for...

Deutsche Bank shares slumped more than 5 percent as the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend.

Huawei staff share deep links with Chinese military, new study...

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...

Read Deutsche Bank CEO's email to staff about job cuts

Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.

Hide out in this chipmaker stock in case of semiconductor...

Demand worries are putting pressure on the chipmaker trade, but one semis stock looks like a no-brainer in the face of weakness, says trader.

Art Laffer says the Fed should be controlled by the president and...

Economist Art Laffer says he doesn't understand why the Federal Reserve remains independent.

Steve Jobs criticized Tim Cook for not being a 'product person,'...

"In my book, I softened it in the book a bit," says "Steve Jobs" author Walter Isaacson. "I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not...

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

Calls of the day: Apple, CrowdStrike, Verizon & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Morgan Stanley downgrades global equities on fears of slowing...

Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.

Why Fiat's classic Italian cars are struggling in the US

The diminutive but stylish Fiat 500 car has been called an "unpretentious masterpiece," and the brand has a cult following around the world. But its vehicles have proven a...

In moments of anger, Steve Jobs was critical of Tim Cook's abilities as a 'product person,' says biographer Walter Isaacson

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "I softened it in the book a bit," says "Steve Jobs" author Walter Isaacson. "I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not the complaints."
  • "In my book, Steve says how Tim Cook can do everything, and then he looked at me and said, 'Tim's not a product person,'" says Isaacson.
  • "Sometimes when Steve was in pain ... and he was angry, he would say more things that [Cook] was not a product person," recalls Isaacson.
VIDEO6:2106:21
Walter Isaacson on Jony Ive's departure from Apple
Squawk Box

Walter Isaacson, author of the 2011 "Steve Jobs" biography, on CNBC on Monday revealed the extent of pointed criticism from the late Apple co-founder about Tim Cook not being a "product person."

"I softened it in the book a bit. Sometimes I soften things that I thought were too harsh," said Isaacson, whose biography was published on Oct. 24, 2011 — 19 days after Steve Jobs' death at the age of 56.

"In my book, Steve says how Tim Cook can do everything, and then he looked at me and said, 'Tim's not a product person,'" Isaacson said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"Sometimes when Steve was in pain ... and he was angry, he would say more things that [Cook] was not a product person," recalled Isaacson. "I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not the complaints."

Cook became Apple CEO in August 2011, six weeks before Jobs died from pancreatic cancer complications.

Isaacson's remarks came as Monday's Apple discussion turned to the announcement last month that design chief Jony Ive was leaving the company. Isaacson called Jobs and Ive "spiritual soul mates," and described how Jobs would frequent Ive's department and really dig in the design of Apple's products.

Shares of Apple were under pressure Monday after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral," saying there's "less reward" for ownership. However, Rosenblatt maintained its 12-month, $150 per-share price target.

Apple shares, which have soared nearly 30% so far this year, closed slightly lower Friday to around $204 each.

