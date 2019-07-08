Ted Benna, the 'father of the 401(k),' has a new mission: helping small business employees save for retirement

Ted Benna speaks onstage at The Wall Street Journal's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 20, 2019 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt | Getty Images

Ted Benna is best known as the 'father of the 401(k).' About 40 years ago, he created a savings plan with employee pre-tax and employer matching contributions. Benna, an attorney and retirement benefits consultant at the time, based it off a provision in the Tax Revenue Act of 1978 — paragraph k of section 401. Four decades later, Benna is still working on getting more Americans access to retirement savings. This time, his focus is on small businesses. While larger corporations have embraced the idea, a large chunk of U.S. workers still don't have the opportunity to contribute to an employer plan. In fact, 36% of private-sector workers did not have access to a defined contribution plan, such as a 401(k), as of March 2018, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics' data.

I've learned the greatest benefit of a 401(k) is that it turns spenders into savers by making saving the first priority. Ted Benna 'father of the 401(k)'

Benna, who has authored five books including "401(k) for Dummies," spoke with CNBC about saving for retirement and how small businesses can help. How did you come up with the idea of a 401(k)? The myth is that I uncovered a hidden paragraph buried in the Internal Revenue Code, but that isn't correct. My contribution was adding employer matching contributions and pre-tax employee contributions even though the enabling legislation didn't provide for either. Successfully getting this to market was another huge challenge, because employees saving for retirement wasn't an accepted thing at that time. What's the biggest takeaway from your years of working with 401(k)s? I've learned the greatest benefit of a 401(k) is that it turns spenders into savers by making saving the first priority. That, then, is why it's important that employees have the opportunity to save via payroll deduction through their employers. Many Americans still don't have access, with many small businesses not offering retirement plans. Why is that? Small employers believe the 401(k) is too complex and expensive — and it is. They aren't aware there are, in fact, better alternatives available to them. There is limited information. It is not easy for them to find out what is available.

