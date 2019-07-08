Three options strategies for the week: July 8, 2019

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
BlackRock sees a weaker global growth outlook for the second half, and while it still sees a good environment for U.S. stocks, it no longer favors emerging market equities.Market Insiderread more
Deutsche Bank shares slumped more than 5 percent as the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend.Banksread more
A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...Technologyread more
Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.Economyread more
Demand worries are putting pressure on the chipmaker trade, but one semis stock looks like a no-brainer in the face of weakness, says trader.Trading Nationread more
Economist Art Laffer says he doesn't understand why the Federal Reserve remains independent.The Fedread more
"In my book, I softened it in the book a bit," says "Steve Jobs" author Walter Isaacson. "I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not...Technologyread more
Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.Banksread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.Marketsread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in the Financials ETF.
Carter Worth broke down a call spread risk reversal in Walgreens.
Tim Seymour and Mike Khouw illustrated a call calendar in Delta.
Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long BA, C, DAL, FDX, UAL, XRT.