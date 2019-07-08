Three options strategies for the week: July 8, 2019

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow falls 150 points lower as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

US Marketsread more

BlackRock sees slower growth in second half, but still likes U.S....

BlackRock sees a weaker global growth outlook for the second half, and while it still sees a good environment for U.S. stocks, it no longer favors emerging market equities.

Market Insiderread more

Deutsche Bank shares slump more than 7% as lender gets ready for...

Deutsche Bank shares slumped more than 5 percent as the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend.

Banksread more

Huawei staff share deep links with Chinese military, new study...

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...

Technologyread more

Read Deutsche Bank CEO's email to staff about job cuts

Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.

Economyread more

Hide out in this chipmaker stock in case of semiconductor...

Demand worries are putting pressure on the chipmaker trade, but one semis stock looks like a no-brainer in the face of weakness, says trader.

Trading Nationread more

Art Laffer says the Fed should be controlled by the president and...

Economist Art Laffer says he doesn't understand why the Federal Reserve remains independent.

The Fedread more

Steve Jobs criticized Tim Cook for not being a 'product person,'...

"In my book, I softened it in the book a bit," says "Steve Jobs" author Walter Isaacson. "I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not...

Technologyread more

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

Banksread more

Calls of the day: Apple, CrowdStrike, Verizon & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Morgan Stanley downgrades global equities on fears of slowing...

Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.

Marketsread more

Why Fiat's classic Italian cars are struggling in the US

The diminutive but stylish Fiat 500 car has been called an "unpretentious masterpiece," and the brand has a cult following around the world. But its vehicles have proven a...

Autosread more

Three options strategies for the week: July 8, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2401:24
The Final Call: DAL & WBA
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw looked at a put spread in the Financials ETF.

Carter Worth broke down a call spread risk reversal in Walgreens.

Tim Seymour and Mike Khouw illustrated a call calendar in Delta.

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long BA, CDAL, FDX, UAL, XRT. 