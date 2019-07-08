Verizon shares fall after Citi downgrades the stock, predicting lower wireless pricing ahead

U.S. stock futures point to a lower Wall Street open this morning after Friday's strong jobs data dampened hopes for a Fed interest rate cut later this month.Morning Briefread more
BlackRock sees a weaker global growth outlook for the second half, and while it still sees a good environment for U.S. stocks, it no longer favors emerging market equities.Market Insiderread more
Deutsche Bank shares turned negative after initially jumping nearly 4% in early morning trade on Monday.Banksread more
A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...Technologyread more
Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.Economyread more
Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.Banksread more
Demand worries are putting pressure on the chipmaker trade, but one semis stock looks like a no-brainer in the face of weakness, says trader.Trading Nationread more
Morgan Stanley downgraded its allocation to global equities on fears that slowing GDP growth will offset central banks support.Marketsread more
Shared office space manager WeWork is looking to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in debt before it goes public, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.Technologyread more
Citi downgraded Verizon to neutral from buy and maintained its $62 price target.Investingread more
North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.Asia Politicsread more
Shares of Verizon fell on Monday following a downgrade from Citi citing potential lower wireless pricing in the future.
Citi downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and maintained its $62 price target. Verizon shares fell more than 1% in premarket trading Monday.
"Verizon's consistently strong operating performance in the wireless category may not be enough to drive further multiple expansion at a time when investors are more likely to question the competitive environment and long-term risks to pricing and margins," Citi's Michael Rollins wrote in a note to clients.
The wireless carrier space is narrowing with a potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint on the horizon. As new competitors come into the space without legacy pricing and with different margin goals, opportunities to expand margins are shrinking for Verizon, said Rollins.
A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint "creates a potentially disruptive fourth competitor [that] could be dilutive to long-term pricing and margins for the wireless industry," said Rollins.
Rollins said that Verizon, which is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, should consider and is well positioned to purchase DISH, which "holds a disruptive amount of spectrum that can be user to build a scale network."
Further, Verizon is at risk because of the evolution of technology in the wireless carrier space is reducing costs which is lowering the barrier to enter into the category, said Rollins.
Despite the downgrade, Citi said it is not concerned about Verizon's upcoming quarterly results.
Shares of Verizon are only up 3% since the start of the year, while T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T are all up about 20% year to date.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom