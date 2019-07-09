German pharmaceutical company Bayer seeks animal health merger with Elanco

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
Johnston pointed to relatively neutral gas prices year over year as one "particularly positive" sign for consumer spending.CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
The Mexican peso dropped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzua, stepped down from his post.Marketsread more
The Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Ross Perot was a technology entrepreneur before becoming a presidential candidate. He founded a company that was bought for more than $2 billion by General Motors in the...Technologyread more
New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
Boeing deliveries have slowed following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, its best-selling plane ever.Airlinesread more
Perot, who ran for president twice, died after a five-month battle with leukemia, a representative for the Perot family said.Politicsread more
While "Stranger Things," now in its third season, has what seems like hundreds of hidden Easter eggs and obvious nods to pop culture in the decade, there's at least one thing...Entertainmentread more
But Barr will recuse himself from an internal Justice Department probe of current Labor Secretary's Alex Acosta involvement in approving a controversial no-prosecution deal...Politicsread more
Bayer has approached U.S. drug firm Elanco Animal Health to discuss a possible combination of their pet-health businesses to create an industry giant, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The two companies are working with banks to ensure any merger would secure regulatory approval, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Bayer has delayed the launch of an auction to private equity funds to clinch a bilateral deal with Elanco, the fourth-largest player in the animal health industry globally, the sources said.
The German drugmaker is under pressure to raise cash and boost its share price after its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto.
Bayer ranks fifth in veterinary medicine. Aside from Elanco, its bigger rivals are former Pfizer unit Zoetis, unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim, which bought animal health assets from Sanofi, and drugmaker Merck.
Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in November his company would divest several assets including its animal health division, which analysts have said could fetch €6 billion to €7 billion ($6.7 billion to $7.8 billion).
The sources said discussions with Elanco were at an early stage and Bayer remained interested in receiving bids from private equity investors later this year.
An auction process was initially expected to start in June but Bayer would only dispatch information packages to prospective bidders towards the end of the summer, they said.
A Bayer spokesman said the firm was "progressing as planned" with efforts to separate the animal health business.
"After the strategic review of the possibilities, the main focus is on a sale," he said, adding Bayer continued to "consider all value-maximising options." He declined to comment on Elanco.
Elanco, which also declined to comment on any deal, offers more than 125 products to veterinarians and food animal producers in more than 90 countries.
The company, based in Greenfield in the U.S. state of Indiana, has a market value of $12 billion but it might struggle to finance an outright acquisition of Bayer's unit unless the German drugmaker decided to retain a stake in the combined entity, two sources said.
Elanco inherited a significant amount of debt from its previous owner Eli Lilly, which spun it off last year.
As of December, it had about $2.5 billion of overall senior debt. In its annual report, it warned investors about the risk of failing to generate sufficient cash to service all its debts.
The sources said an all-cash sale to Elanco was unlikely, adding Bayer would need to keep a stake in the merged company to secure a deal.
Private equity firms may offer an easier exit for the German group but they are expected to value the company at a much lower price due to its declining business, the sources said.
Buyout funds had tried to take control of Elanco when it was part of Eli Lilly but the company opted for a more lucrative spin-off and listed the business in New York where it trades at about 20 times earnings.