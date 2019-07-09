Chamath Palihapitiya compares Virgin Galactic to Tesla, hoping for same investor and customer love

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC on Tuesday that he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.
"When Tesla went public is was a $2-odd-billion market cap. It's something that's now 10X-ed in 10 years," Palihapitiya said in a "Squawk Box " interview. "If we are lucky to have the same trajectory and the same customer love, I think we would all look back and say we've done something absolutely fantastic in human technology."
Since Tesla went public in 2010 at $17 per share, the stock soared more than 1,200% as of Monday's close to around $230 per share. That translates to a Tesla stock market value of nearly $41 billion, compared to the $2.2 billion market cap at the end of its first session of trading.
Tesla shares, down about 30% in 2019, saw their all-time high of just under $400 each two years ago.
Social Capital Hedosophia, a special-purpose acquisition company, is merging with billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism unit Virgin Galactic, with plans to go public later this year. The combined firm will have a $1.5 billion valuation. The special-purpose acquisition company will take a 49% stake, expecting profitability by August 2021.
Like Tesla, future Virgin Galactic customers who want to travel to space will have to put down deposits for a product that is not yet commercially available. Tickets for a spaceflight are priced at about $250,000 a piece.
"We have a customer backlog of more than 600 people, more than $80 million in collected deposits already," said Palihapitiya, who will become chairman of the new Virgin Galactic. The existing management team, including CEO George Whitesides, will remain in place.